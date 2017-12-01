GATA to send members on club mission trip this summer

The women of GATA are sending members to Honduras this summer to become the first social club on campus to do missions.

During their time in La Paz, Honduras, the group will be working with Orphan Outreach, a community-based program seeking to help provide quality education and after-school support services to children in extreme poverty.

GATA president Kristen Brehm, a senior biochemistry major from Flower Mound, said the idea came to her during the World Wide Witness preparation class.

“We were talking about mission experiences I have had during my time at ACU and the idea of GATA being the first social club global mission trip came up,” Brehm said. “Dodd Roberts from the Halbert Institute for Missions and a GATA sponsor, Brandi Jo Delony also discussed the idea of social club mission trips.”

“Chris Flanders first talked to me last semester right after I became GATA president. I was currently taking the WWW intern prep class and had previously been involved in other mission trips through ACU programs, so he knew I had a passion and interest in global service,” Brehm said.

There are currently 19 members attending in addition to Delony and her husband. Through the Halbert Institute of Missions and Orphan Outreach, they will be serving from June 1 through June 8.

The trip is only open to current GATA members but in the future Brehm said there is consideration of opening up the trip to GATA alumni.

“I am so excited to see God working through my GATA sisters this summer,” Brehm said. “It is so powerful to see the gifts God gave your friends being used to help and love on others. I know this will bring us closer as a whole sisterhood, even for the girls not going, helping us live out our club motto: so long as we love, we serve.”