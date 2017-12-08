Local businesses participate in annual craft fair downtown

This weekend, A People Party Productions will be hosting a craft fair downtown that will feature shopping, food, a DJ and live music.

The People’s Party Event will occur from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and feature over 50 pop-up booths. Fair attendees will get the opportunity to shop at booths coming in from all over the state.

Owner of A People Party Productions and curator for the event, Jen Harmel graduated from ACU with a degree in graphic design, she founded A People Party Productions in search of a way to incorporate creative thinking into her full-time day job. She was motivated to create a platform where creatives could “do their thing”.

This will be her ninth craft fair with A People Party Productions. “Whether it be selling handmade goods, performing on stage, or simply being a part of a fun creative event, it was something I really needed in my life,” she said.

“It’s amazing how it’s grown! There’s something about being a part of an event with a set date, that’s well marketed and highly anticipated. It really motivates people to turn hobbies into legit side businesses, that sometimes become their full-time gig!”

Harmel has taken the time to network to the best possible vendors, finding shops from all over Texas. Vendors are coming in from Austin, Denton, Abilene, San Antonio, Dallas, and in between.

“It really does feel good, when you see a successful shop in a big city take the time to apply for your event in little ‘ol Abilene!” She states.

A People Party Productions aims to find quality vendors that will come back to their events for years. In fact, many do. Harmel says that many of the vendors have participated in all nine People’s Party Craft Fairs. “We legitimately take the time to promote who they are, and what they do, plus how people can continue making purchases from them well after our events”, Harmel tells me.

In addition to shopping, there will a beauty and wellness area and live music throughout the day from local artists such as Avy Holmes and Jess Goodlett. For men, a segment of the craft fair called the “APA Man Cave” will be open. The Man Cave will have massage sessions, a mini ping pong tournament, and more.

The Abilene local businesses are getting involved with the event to make it run as smoothly as possible. Food trucks Bo Thai, Classic Sliders, London Express, Little Italy on the Run, and Black Cat’s Blues & BBQ will all be available. Pour Man’s will be hosting a “pour over coffee experience” and the Wellness + Beauty Spa Tent: Co-created by EssentiallyWellCo., will have participation from Abilene Yoga House and Breath Massage Therapy of Abilene.

General admission for the event can be bought at the door. The ticket price for children aged 12 and under is free, ages 13 and up are $5 and students with their ID are $3.

More information can be found at www.apeoplepartyproductions.com or you can follow them on Instagram at @apeoplepartyproductions.