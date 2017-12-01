Omega Dance Company prepares for auditions

The Omega Dance Company is holding auditions for prospective dancers.

Sara Mott, a junior psychology major from Allen, said the dance company performs contemporary and jazz along with other styles and anyone who enjoys dancing in a healthy and positive environment should try out.

Mott said she had a strict dance background “but coming in here is like a nice breath of fresh air for me.” She is also the company’s education administration officer.

Mott said the company prepares for the Spring Show taking place next semester. Practices are on Sundays from 8 to 10 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

Erin Garza, a sophomore criminal justice major from San Antonio, is also a member of the Omega Dance Company and was on the drill team at her high school. Garza says it is easy to fit in and she has danced with a great group of people.

“I like that at every practice, when it’s over, we do a compliment circle,” Garza said. “You go around and you pick someone to give a compliment to, and by the end of the circle everyone’s given and gotten a compliment.” This semester was her first one being a member of the Omega Dance Company. She also performs with the Sanctify Dance Team.

Auditions will be held Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center in Studio A.

An information meeting already took place Tuesday, but attendance is not required to audition. For any questions, email omegadanceco@gmail.com or call 979-480-6833.