Paramount Theatre to show ‘White Christmas’ in December

To kick off the holiday season, the Paramount Theatre will show Irving Berlin’s White Christmas on Dec. 8 and 9. The showing is a part of this year’s Paramount Film Series, an initiative sponsored by Lyndale Abilene that aims to preserve the theatre’s film heritage.

Each month the Paramount, Abilene’s landmark theatre, shows a film for the public. Typically the theatre shows films considered “classics,” and the monthly event has brought people of all ages to appreciate film the way that the staff at the Paramount does.

“Part of our mission statement is to do what we can to preserve the history and rich cultural heritage of film, so that is an important part of why we screen classic movies.” Barry Smoot, the artistic director of the Paramount said.

The film series has been a valuable tool in attracting a young, student audience. The $6 price tag and central location makes it attractive to many students. Smoot said the younger crowd loves the classic feel of the experience and “usually if someone attends an event here for the first time, they fall in love with the theatre and its atmosphere and want to return.”

Elle Kaye Terry, a freshman ad/PR major from Roby, said she fell in love with the theatre after attending a show from the film series earlier in the semester.

“It was really cool because you can tell the building is just full of history,” Terry said.

Each year the Christmas film series alternates between White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life. This year, White Christmas will show at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and from 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m on Dec. 9. Tickets are $6 for students and $7 for adults and can be bought at the box office or online at paramount-abilene.org.