It’s the season of giving, the season of love, the season of family and the season of really good food. But its also the season of exploiting homeless and “less fortunate” people.

Throughout the year, an unfortunately large amount of well-known Facebook users post videos about how shocking it is that a homeless person gives back when they have nothing, and then the Facebook user “rewards” them with more money or more items. But the Christmas season is the prime-time for people to boost their likes by being “selfless.”

I’m not discrediting the thousands of businesses, clubs and non-profits that host drives and fundraisers to give back to the community during the holidays. I am discrediting the selfishness of posting a selfie holding a “less fortunate” child with a caption about how blessed they made you realize you are.

The moments you choose to represent Christ are valuable only with a servant’s heart, not a servant’s Instagram.

The entire passage of Matthew 6 condemns public display of righteousness, and urges the privacy of stewardship in all situations.

“So when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpets, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honored by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full,” as written in Matthew 6:2 (NIV).

Rather making the reason for the season a series of edited photos for your Snapchat story, focus on spending genuine time learning about the stories people have walked through.