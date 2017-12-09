Wildcats return to Moody after big win

(Photo by Holly Dorn) Head Coach Joe Golding talks with Trey Lenox, Jaylen Franklin, and Hayden Howell before they head in to the game.

One of the most anticipated basketball seasons in ACU history is off to a great start as the Wildcats got their third straight and arguably biggest win yet, a 62-58 victory over Air Force on Wednesday night.

A huge key for the men was forcing 20 Falcon turnovers, which led to 15 Wildcat points. The Wildcats got 14 points a piece from sophomore center Jalone Friday and grad transfer Tevin Foster, including combining for the final seven ACU points to help aid in the upset of the Mountain West opponent.

Foster said the team was well prepared for the game and knew what to expect.

“I think the key to our team defensive was staying locked into our scouting that coach gave us. We went out and executed our game plan well,” Foster said.

The Wildcats grabbed their largest lead of the night at 17 points with a three-point field goal from senior Isaiah Tripp making it 47-30. But the Falcons came screaming back, outscoring ACU 28-13 over the next 13 minutes and cutting the lead to 60-58. However, Friday sealed the deal with two late free throws.

The win improved ACU’s record to 6-3 and is the team’s second monumental victory of the season, the other being against Bowling Green during the Creek Classic.

Foster said moving forward this win gives the Wildcats a foundation to build on.

“I think it is a big win for our program and great momentum and confidence going into this weekend against Texas State,” Foster said.

The Wildcats were also just one of three Southland Conference teams to take earn true road wins on this week, as Central Arkansas defeated California and Stephen F. Austin took down Louisiana Tech.

ACU will look to make it four straight wins on Saturday when it welcomes Texas State to Moody Coliseum. The game will be featured as a part of a double-header and the annual Christmas Slam hosted by Student’s Association. Foster and Franklin round out the four Wildcats averaging double figures with 13.6 and 10.2 points a game.

The women’s game will begin at 2 p.m. followed shortly after by the men at 4 p.m.