COBA looks to hire new executive team for student businesses

The College of Business Administration is looking to hire a new executive team.

The executive team must be comprised of students with junior or senior academic standing, with an encouraged participation from COBA majors and minors. The team is comprised of three leadership positions: president, vice president, and chief financial officer.

Some of the roles and responsibilities are to the Wildcat Ventures five student-run businesses. The businesses are currently comprised of; The Crossing Cafe, Purple Collar Tees, Wildcat Software, The Aperture Research Group, and Purple Outfitters. Once CEOs are hired, the executive team functions to oversee strategic operations and acts as a catalyst to execute the organization’s vision. Most importantly, the executive team is meant to build relationships with their CEOs in order to offer support so the team, and the business, can have both success and hands-on experience.

Madison Hall, senior business management and marketing major and president of the executive team, said she gained a lot from the experience.

“It’s almost difficult to put into words,” Hall said. “For the most part, I’ve learned that leading means- humility to ask, the heart to be accountable and drive to learn daily. I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I feel really thankful to have been able to engage in business strategy and relationships in an authentic setting while still having the safety net of school and the support of the incredible advisers in the Griggs Center.”

There are many qualities the current staff are looking for candidates, but the main one is ownership.

“This isn’t your typical on-campus job, and we need people that are excited by the opportunity to go the extra mile to ensure the quality and success of the organization,” Hall said. “Wildcat Ventures needs innovative, relational, and self-motivated leaders.”

The job roughly requires around 15 hours a week and the Wildcat Ventures leaders don’t have a set schedule, or daily clock-in and clock-out.

“We get to set our own schedules for efficiency,” Hall said. “It’s flexible and effective.”

If you feel that you would be a good candidate for this job, or simply want your name out there with hands-on experience, apply to this job today. They are taking applications through the end of the week. You can find the link for the application on the @wildcatventures Instagram bio, and in the Griggs center Instagram bio @griggscenter. There is also a link on the MyACU ad page.