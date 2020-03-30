Do not be scared of COVID-19

Since the beginning of city and statewide shutdowns across the United States, one topic has dominated the news market.

Known also as the coronavirus, Wuhan virus and, coined by Trump as the “Chinese virus,” COVID-19 has dominated the minds of Americans and others around the world.

The United States has surpassed China and Italy in confirmed cases, totaling more than 85,000 with the number of deaths reaching 1,300.

This leaves a lot of things uncertain for Americans.

“Am I going to contract it?”, “Will I be able to live without pay?”, “Do I have enough food for the lock down?” and, “Is there enough toilet paper in the house?” are all questions that everyone is thinking of.

As of right now, I am writing this piece in my apartment in Fort Worth, placed in Tarrant County where a county-wide order was released, telling citizens they are only allowed to leave for essential business or else they can be subjected to fines not exceeding $1,000 and/or face time in jail.

I have friends worried about when they will be able to leave the house again and family members scared there aren’t enough funds in their bank accounts to pay for bills.

Everything is definitely uncertain for many Americans, but the beauty of this country is even though most of this time is spent divided, we some how find a way remain united in times of distress.

As of now, we are unsure if this is going to blow over by mid-April or last into the end of the year, but that is no reason to lose faith.

While small businesses unfortunately shut down, larger companies are offering additional jobs, pay rates are increasing and morale is the one thing that is being taken care of among employees aside from health.

The last things American citizens need to do right now is worry. Although a problem, it’s not COVID-19 that will ruin this country, it’s the “doomers” buying all the new stock of toilet paper right as the doors open as they wear trash bags duct-taped to their bodies.

What is causing this country to lose its cool is fear among the population. Storming stores and disinfecting everything down to the door hinge is not wisdom, but fear.

Therefore, I ask those who care to read this to live by my three-H rule: Honor, Health and Holiness.

Honor your neighbor, be welcoming and only buy what you need from stores. Be healthy by washing your hands and not going anywhere you don’t need to. Finally, seek God’s holiness for if you are right with Him, you have nothing to fear.