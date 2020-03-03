Gallery: Women’s tennis triumphs over McNeese March 2, 2020 by Meghan Long Leave a Comment The women’s tennis team defeated McNeese 7-0 in its second conference match at home in the Eager Tennis Pavilion on Sunday morning. Sylvia Viljoen, sophomore engineering major from Jackson, Mississippi, leaps to spike the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long) Nini Memishishi, junior financial management major from Tbilisi, Georgia, runs to hit the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long) Teammates prepare for their next set. (Photo by Meghan Long) Ileana Mocciola, junior management major from General Roca, Rio Negro, Argentina, watches as her opponent serves. (Photo by Meghan Long) Sarah Adams, senior english major from San Antonio, serves the ball. (Photo by Meghan Long) The Wildcats encourage each other before the matches begin. (Photo by Meghan Long) John Walker, director of tennis, speaks with the players between matches. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.