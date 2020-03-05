What did we do before Sing Song season?

“So this year’s Sing Song is over; what do we do now?”

It’s now a question on the minds of many on campus. ACU’s pride-soaked A Cappella competition easily manages to assume “priority number one” in the weeks leading up to the performances. Sing Song demands extensive, late-night practices, mostly fueled by the undying competition found between clubs and between classes.

One week after the madness, there is an understandable absence of some energy on campus now that our Sing Song bones aren’t being tickled. Luckily, spring break is only nudging closer and will surely give its reliant relaxation before the second half of the semester kicks off.

The break will hopefully give us a chance to recharge and remember what it is like to have time on our hands. This new found energy can be perfectly complemented by involving in worthwhile events and activities.

With that being said, the surplus of creative and driven minds on campus have stacked plenty of interesting events that can keep anyone busy for the time being.

You aren’t the only one who thought March came quickly. Fortunately, March’s hasty arrival means that we are now in the month of Women’s History. With this in mind, the Office of Multicultural Affairs has planned several events throughout the month to teach on and support this month’s namesake:

OMA started Women’s History Month this Thursday with a clothing swap where trading clothing items was intended to build relationships and establish a sense of unity among those participating.

This is the goal of all events planned this month that will continue after spring break on Tuesday, the 17th, with a Talk Back, “Women’s Rights in 2020”, followed by a movie night that will show “I Am Not an Easy Man”. Later, on the 30th, the week’s Sundaes on Monday’s will focus on women in film production and finally, that Tuesday, the 31st, will end the month with a “Women’s Showcase”. All events will be in the Hart Auditorium with the exception of the Sundaes on Monday’s session that will be in the basement of the Campus Center.

Also on campus, the International Students Association will be holding an International Food Festival on March 21st. The Festival will be in the Hunter Welcome Center at 6 p.m. and will include foods from around the world to try. Tickets are now available now at The Office of Multicultural Affairs in the Biblical Studies Building

Additionally, this April 4th, students can participate in the 36th annual Kirk Goodwin Race to support families in need of financial help with significant medical expenses. The 5K is $20 to register and all funds go to the support of this organization that was started after the tragic adolescent death of Kirk Goodwin in 1984. The race will begin on campus at 10 a.m. It provides a way for anyone to get outside on an April Saturday morning to support a cause that can’t be beaten.

All of these events and more are wonderful opportunities to devote time in this final quarter of the school year.