Wildcats come out of Norman winless

To end their tournament season, the Wildcats participated in the Courtyard Marriot Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma last weekend.

The Wildcats faced the Oklahoma Sooners, North Texas Mean Green and Northwestern Wildcats. However, the Wildcats would fall short in every one of their five games during the tournament. The Wildcats are currently 11th in the Southland conference.

“We didn’t play our best, and it showed last weekend,” head coach Abigail Farler said. “We had a lot of close games, and we just needed to execute better. There’s just some things we need to fix as a team.”

In their first two games, the Wildcats only had a combined total of four RBIs along with only six hits as a team, their fifth lowest as a team. The Wildcats did manage to strike out the Mean Green 14 times, the team’s second highest of the season.

“I think we did well with our defense in strikeouts,” Farler said. “I was pleased with our execution on defense in those games. That is something I was stress to our team.”

In the last three games, the Wildcats comebined for a total of five RBIs and 18 hits as a team. Junior picther Samantha Bradley hit her third home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning.

“We have a lot of things we need to work on before conference starts next week,” coach Farler said. “We will go back to the drawing board, look at film, and correct the things we need to do in order be successful.”

This season, the Wildcats are top five in categorie including slugging percentage, doubles, triples, and runs scored. The Wildcats also have five players who have a batting percentage of .300 or higher.

Senior outfielder Caroline Adair is third in the conference in RBIs and runs scored, and junior infielder Briana Tijerina is 10th in the conference total hits. Now that conference play is about to begin, the Wildcats have the oppurtunity to shock some teams and move up in the conference rankings.

“I’m excited for conference play coming up,” coach Farler said. “This is the time where we need to lock in and play our game. If we do those things, we can be successful and win ball games.”

The Wildcats head to Louisiana to face the McNeese State Cowgirls this weekend. It will be the first conference game this season for the Wildcats.