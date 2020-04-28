Abilene misses community worship inside church buildings

The closing of churches nationwide is impacting thousands.

Families are now worshipping in their living rooms on Sunday mornings instead of their local sanctuary.

Eden Babovec, freshman political science major from Garland, can certainly relate to the longing many may be feeling right now.

“I feel like we should be united and together,” Babovec said. “It’s almost like, I mean it is, a separated Church; that’s kind of sad to me.”

Babovec said she knows that independent worship is powerful, but she still misses seeing and being with her church family.

“I miss being a part of the Church, capital ‘C’, while in the church, lowercase ‘c’,” Babovec said.

During this time of separation, David McQueen, lead pastor at Beltway Park Church, is trying to stay optimistic.

“The reality of a difficult situation is that every difficult situation is also a great opportunity,” McQueen said. “We are going to come out on the other side of this great.”

McQueen said he is using this time time to grow spiritually.

“It’s in times of difficulty that our faith will grow more,” McQueen said. “It’s in times of difficulty that we will connect to God in deeper ways.”

Like many across the country, Beltway Park Church has a weekly livestream. To find out more, visit live.beltway.org.