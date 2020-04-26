Abilene shelter in place order extended through April 30

The city of Abilene was placed under a shelter in place order in March that was recently extended to end on April 30.

The extension to the limited shelter in place order was announced April 13 according to the city website, www.abilene tx.gov. In addition to updates on the shelter in place order, the city has also provided different resources for information about the virus and its effect on Abilene.

Despite an end date of April 30 suspected for the shelter in place order, some local students are not so certain.

“The stay at home order is supposed to last until the end of April, but I believe it will at least be extended into mid to late May,” Austin Britten, freshman Psychology major from Abilene, said. “I think the order is beneficial and necessary as confirmed cases and deaths have continued to rise. It is extremely important to protect the large elderly population that calls Abilene home.”

As total numbers of cases and deaths from the virus continue to increase in Abilene, precautions outside of the shelter in place order are also being made.

“The stay at home order essentially closes all businesses outside of essentials like restaurants and banks,” Britten said. “Businesses that are deemed “essential” are restricted to drive-through, delivery, and carryout options. Abilene has also closed public parks to encourage further social distancing.”

Shelter in place orders can be highly frustrating and a struggle for some. However, many people are finding ways to cope with the social isolation.

“Being stuck at home is terrible,” Britten said. “As someone who thrives through face-to-face interaction, it is extremely difficult to have to settle for only phone and video calls. I would suggest that people take time for inner reflection such as remembering things that you are thankful for. I would also suggest that people assess what activities (both new and old) bring them life. Finally, remember that anxiety and panic do not help in any way. We all must remain calm and do our best to show hospitality and respect toward others during this difficult time.”