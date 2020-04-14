New program allows students free access to achieve Adobe certification

Adobe certifications that would cost students over 300 dollars are now being offered for free through the Adobe Certified Associate program, the only Adobe-authorized certification program.

Certifications are available in Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Dreamweaver and Animate.

“Dr. John Weaver, former Dean of the Brown Library and Educational Technology, approached me about what it would take to offer students these certifications,” Amos Gutierrez, ACU Adobe Ambassador said. “Dr. Weaver saw great value in preparing students for post-graduation success.”

Gutierrez met with Dr. Roberts Rhodes, provost of ACU, and ran the pilot program at ACU. The classroom certification license that was purchased allows a maximum of 500 exams and 300 practice exams.

A few changes have been made to the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students who want to get certified now can take the certification exams at home through a program called “Certiport Exams from Home.”

Students who want to take the exams in person may do so when classes return to campus.

The exams will be available to students through December of 2020 and the certification lasts three years.

There will be a three-step application process students must complete before taking the certification exam. The first step is to complete an application form. Second, submit original work. Third, get access to the ACA Curriculum and practice tests. After that, the student may then take the certification exam.

Students who are interested in certifying in any of the above-mentioned programs may visit, blogs.acu.edu/adobe/aca.

“We want our students to have an edge over other applicants for internships and job opportunities,” Gutierrez said. “These certifications do not only show an employer that the student is competent in the software, but that the student understands design principle, copyright, and working with clients.”