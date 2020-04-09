Nursing students transition to online clinicals

Nursing students at ACU are dealing with new challenges due to the recent switch to online classes.

Alexis Robson, a junior nursing major from Austin, said the online learning environment feels incredibly challenging and stressful. So far, nursing professors have not moved to an online classroom, such as Zoom, that many other departments have implemented.

“This makes it challenging to learn the needed material and hard to gauge if every student is learning it to the needed depth,” Robson said. “This also imposes new challenges to asking questions, as not all professors are quick to answer emails.”

The students will also not be returning to Hendricks Medical Center. Instead their clinical will be completed through the use of an online simulation called ‘Swift River’, along with completing case studies and supplemental assignments.

“This software has its own benefits and challenges, the biggest one being we must learn the new program while also preparing for upcoming exams and HESI tests,” Robson said.

Overall, Robson said she believes the School of Nursing has done a great job dealing with the problem.

“I think the SON has adapted to the challenges of this semester and is working each day to continue to find new ways to encourage/help its students” Robson said.