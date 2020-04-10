SGA to hold interest meetings online via Google Hangout

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, SGA is hosting virtual interest meetings for officer positions online for the upcoming school year via Google Hangout.

As the spring semester begins to wind down, SGA members are searching for those interested in running for officer positions for the upcoming school year. SGA President Lauren Wasson said the meeting will be held virtually and anyone interested in running may join during the two sessions.

Wasson said a typical SGA meeting involves students interested gathering information they need to know about running for President or Vice President, campaigning, election rules and procedures, as well as in depth information about the office of President or VP. She said that students interested will get the same opportunity online to run as they would in person, other than getting electronic petition signatures instead of written signatures.

To be eligible to run, an interested student must be a full-time undergraduate student with a minimum 2.50 cumulative GPA, attend meetings, as well as acquire 150 electronic signatures, to be considered in the campaign. Completing the petition is a candidate’s ticket to run in the election.

Wasson said the role of President during the coronavirus has been tough, she has been trying to maintain a connection with the student body in creative ways. She said she is very thankful to her team for helping in her efforts to support students, as well as trying to keep student engagement a norm throughout the remainder of the semester.

“Although things are certainly different,” Wasson said. “We are still doing things and we are not going anywhere. SGA will continue to search for ways to serve students until the year is over.”

Wasson said her team is adjusting to the online formatting and SGA will be much more prepared if similar situations occur in the future.

“Ultimately, this time has given SGA greater literacy in the online sphere,” Wasson said. “I think in future years, online meetings or events or improved online content will be frequently utilized and we”ll be more equipped to pioneer new ways of conducting events all online.”

Interest meetings will be held on Google Hangout at 5 p.m. on April 13 and at 3 p.m. on April 15. Anyone interested in attending can find the link on a public Google Calendar entitled “ACU SGA Elections,” or by a mass email sent out on Wednesday.