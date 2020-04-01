Study abroad cancels trips prior to July 1

Study abroad trips planned before July 1 have been canceled, but those after are awaiting university decision.

University President Dr. Phil Schubert announced March 20 that, “All Study Abroad programs and WorldWide Witness and Global Service Trips scheduled to start before July 1 have been canceled or postponed.”

Following that announcement, all students scheduled to participate in a study abroad program before July 1 met with their advisors to figure out a solution to the change in classes on a case-by-case basis according to the specific program and individual needs, said Stephen Shewmaker, executive director of ACU’s Center for International Education.

“As of this moment, we are hopeful that our post-July 1 programs will be able to run as planned,” Shewmaker said. “At the same time, there is a level of uncertainty and the unknown that makes it very difficult to predict what the next few weeks and months hold.”

Some students, like Aubree Herrold, sophomore graphic design/advertising major from Keller, are worried they’ve lost their only chance to study abroad.