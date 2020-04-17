Tige Boats Company gives back to the community

Tige Boats in Abilene is changing up some of its business lines, they are switching their production line to make personal protective equipment.

“Something that was so cool about interning at Tige is that it’s an extremely personal work environment,” Elle-Kaye Terry, junior advertising and public relations major and marketing intern at Tige, said. “Their biggest priority is to take care of the community and help in as many different ways as possible. Since opening they have done so much for the community of Abilene so it’s really cool to see them going beyond that and making an impact on so many different people in different places around the world.”

Multiple ACU students and alumni get internships and jobs at the Abilene location of Tige.

“They’ve always been a company who puts their customers first and have always shown that they truly care about their people,” Taylor Gould, ACU alumna and marketing intern at Tige, said. “But this takes it to a whole new level. Now they’re taking their time and using their resources to help people in the medical field and it’ll really make a difference.”

Businesses are shutting down and losing all of their money, yet Tige is here to make a difference and impact on their customers and clients.

“I am proud that Tige is pivoting its production to make face shields and other personal protection,” Logan Dyer, former ACU alumnus from the JMC department and current videographer at Tige, said.

Gould said that it doesn’t even surprise her that they are doing this selfless act because they care for their people.

During this crazy time in the world, Tige’s company is making a difference.

“It is crazy to see a wake boat company shift from making world-class boats to producing protective equipment in a matter of hours,” Dyer said. “We have also provided the blueprint of the face shields available so other manufacturers produce protective equipment as well. It’s not often that you see a company drop what they’re doing to help serve the medical community in a serious and uncertain time like this. That is quite literally the definition of ‘corporate social responsibility’ and I pray more companies catch on and serve our nation.”