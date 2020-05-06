Residence Life housing selection scheduled as planned

Freshmen move-in was busy at Mabee Hall but a little less crazy than Gardner. (Photo by Nicholas Cromwell)

Housing selection is still on for freshmen and sophomores, as they begin to decide where they want to live for the upcoming school year.

Julie Moses, Housing Manager, provided an overview on what the process would look like for freshman as they started back in December.

“Incoming freshman housing sign-ups began last December,” Moses said. “Freshmen rank their residence hall choice preferences during the housing application process. They’re able to choose a roommate or complete a questionnaire if they’d like to be matched up with a potluck roommate.”

Members of the ResLife team will meet with admissions counselors in early May to review the group of students choosing potluck and go over the potential matches the software pairs.

“It will be an opportunity for our departments to collaborate to help ensure a positive first year housing experience for our incoming students,” Moses said. “In late May, our office will assign freshmen students housing utilizing our housing software. The software will assign housing to students based on housing application completion date and residence hall preference rankings.”

As for students going into the sophomore class, they will need to follow a different format. Second-year housing process opened April 20 at 6 p.m and sophomore men will have an additional residence hall to choose from.

“Morris Hall will be a men’s hall for Fall 2020-Spring 2021,” Moses said. “We are excited to offer this apartment style housing with kitchen space to the second-year men on our campus. Students will have through May 14 to complete the Housing Agreement, rank their residence hall preferences, choose a meal plan and choose a roommate.”

Beginning May 15, the office will begin assigning second-year students who have completed the second-year housing process. Housing assignments posted on My Housing Portal June 1.

Any students who have questions about on-campus housing are encouraged to email reslife@acu.edu or call 325.674.6321.