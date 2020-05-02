Students should be grateful for the efforts of their professors

If you’re like me, the transition to online classes forced you to make a difficult mental shift in the way you look at your schoolwork.

I enjoy the classes I get to take with my department, but having to complete several projects on my own made it more difficult for me to want to finish my work.

I’ve watched a lot of videos and done a lot of reading in the last few weeks, which is very different from the way my classes are traditionally structured.

Maybe you’re enrolled in a project-based class and had to create your own schedule to keep up with deadlines. Maybe you just don’t do well with technology, or maybe your professor was too strict about deadlines and requirements.

Whatever the reason may be, we’ve all had to be more motivated to complete schoolwork on time and with integrity.

I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback from students and friends about the ways their professors have handled teaching classes online. Personally, I think my professors handled the transition as well as they could have.

One of my professors has made sure the students in her class stayed in contact by using a video chatting app, Marco Polo, to talk with us.

However, I’ve also heard some negative feedback, whether it be because of difficult grading, meeting on Zoom or something else.

The professors on campus work hard to ensure the success of the students they teach. That fact didn’t change when we moved online. It may not always feel that way, but in my experience, it’s been true.

Keep in mind that your professors have struggled as much as you have to adjust to the quickly changing circumstances as we finish the semester. Most professors had never taught online before this semester.

Professors only had a week to move their classes online, and many have worked to continually improve their coursework in the weeks since spring break.

The coronavirus has forced everyone to adjust in new ways that some would never have anticipated or experienced in their careers.

Your professors may seem like they’re handling everything well, but whether that’s the case or not, we should still be thankful for their efforts and support during such a complicated few months.

As you’re completing your course evaluations for the semester, try to be understanding of the situation your professors have been teaching in. They have likely been understanding of yours, so you should return the favor.