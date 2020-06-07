Gallery: Abilene marches in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Citizens of Abilene gathered around the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening to mourn the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black lives and to listen to city leaders talk about ways to bring change to Abilene. When the speakers finished, a large group of protestors spontaneously crowded the bridge and began marching. Participants peacefully marched from the bridge to Grape street and back. The Abilene Police Department cooperated with protestors and blocked off the streets to prevent cars from causing traffic issues.