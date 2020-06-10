Gallery: Carl Spain Center invites community to rally, conference

The Carl Spain Center on Race Studies and Spiritual Action responded to the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many other black people by inviting the Abilene community to a rally and press conference in the Beauchamp Amphitheater on Sunday evening. Dr. Jerry Taylor, founding director of the Carl Spain Center, invited ministers, students, professors and other city leaders to speak about their life experiences. The ACU Police Department provided water and protection for those in attendance.