Gallery: New students explore Abilene, campus throughout Wildcat Week

Despite stringent health and safety requirements, new students had many opportunities to explore the activities and organizations available to them throughout Wildcat Week. Planned events included paddle boarding, time at Maxx Air Trampoline Park, axe throwing, a movie at the Paramount Theater, introductions to campus organizations and more. In their personal free time, many students relaxed by playing spikeball, throwing a frisbee or lounging in a hammock.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.