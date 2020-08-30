A Wildcat Week mentor leader tested positive for COVID-19 during Wildcat Week, which saw extensive health protocols as students returned to campus.

Students and the other group leaders involved were informed of the positive result. Initially the Wildcat Week group was sent back to their residence halls.

“I got back and was prepared to do Wildcat Week the next day, but we all got calls from the medical clinic saying they thought it would be best if we were quarantined,” said Sydney Solberg, sophomore psychology major from Houston and a Wildcat Week mentor leader. “I know all the leaders got that call, but I don’t know about the students. But since all of us leaders worked closely with the girl who tested positive, I understood why they wanted us to quarantine.”

After initially being sent back to their residence halls, some mentor leaders were offered to quarantine in spaces provided by the university.

“We were rushed to our residence halls that Thursday, and I was moved to University Park on Friday after spending one night in my dorm,” Solberg said.

Mentors in quarantine were contacted by different offices of the university for quarantine resources and testing.

“I did get tested right after the girl tested positive, but I tested negative,” Solberg said. “ First, the medical clinic reached out; they were super friendly and willing to give out tests. Shortly after I got a call from the SOAR office who’s been helping me through this process and helped me get to University Park when I first expressed concern for my roommates.”

Students in quarantine were also offered care coordinators which assist with any needs they may have.

“My care coordinator, which is offered to every student in quarantine, is available to deliver stuff to me as needed,” said Megan Holley, senior nursing major from Fort Worth and a mentor leader. “This can include meals but they are also there for emotional support. I am checked on daily by the care coordinator to make sure I’m doing okay physically, mentally and emotionally.”

The ACU community had eight active cases of coronavirus as of Aug. 28.