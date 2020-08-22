Southland response postpones volleyball until spring

Volleyball has been postponed with the intention of rescheduling conference games during the spring semester of 2021.

The Southland Conference Board of Directors announced Aug. 13 that conference competition for football, volleyball, soccer and cross country will be canceled in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the United States.

The board is looking for the best ways to allow athletes to play in a safe environment and said that time will give them a better handle on how to deal with issues related to coronavirus. Until then, questions remain about how and when athletics will take place.

“It wasn’t a shock when the season got delayed,” Angela Mooney, head women’s volleyball coach, said. “I was preparing mentally on what would be best for our team and with only having one senior and eight newcomers. I think it is going to be an advantage for our team to get to work on the system and the way we train.”

Mooney said they expect to have eight hours a week during this fall semester. They will work on becoming a better unit and go into the fall with the same goal of getting better every day in order to chase the goal of winning a conference championship.

Outside hitter Kate Mueller is the only senior on the team this season. After having a season-ending knee injury last season, she completed rehab and is ready to get back to action competing on the court.

“We were disappointed in the season getting postponed because of all the work we did during quarantine to be ready,” Mueller said. “As a team, we are focusing on the blessings that can come out of this like all the extra time we get to spend on getting better every day. We have a young team so this fall will give us time to be our best when the spring ultimately comes.”

The Department of Athletics announced that fall sports will be permitted to participate in scrimmages with other schools throughout the fall semester. ACU has been actively seeking this opportunity.

“I have been in communication with other schools close to us and within our region about Friday scrimmages so the players don’t miss any school,” Mooney said. “It is in the works, and a lot of us are open to doing it as long as it is compliant and we can keep the players safe.”