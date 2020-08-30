Student-athletes undergoing frequent testing

Student-athletes will be required to undergo frequent COVID-19 testing throughout the year per the NCAA.

Before all sports teams could begin full-team workouts, all players and coaches have to be tested for coronavirus. Once all the athletes’ test results return negative they are allowed to begin practicing.

“It was my first time being tested for COVID, and I was really nervous because a lot of people I talked to said it was painful,” Alyssia Anut, junior defender for the ACU soccer team, said. “I started thinking about how getting the test out of the way was one step closer to playing with my team and working towards our season in the spring, so that helped ease my mind.”

The PCR test has been approved by the NCAA and is being used to test athletes throughout the year. Testing for sports teams will happen every two weeks for out-of-season athletes. However, only 25-50% of athletes and coaches will be tested during the offseason period.

Teams that will be in-season and competing are required to test 72 hours prior to every competition. This rule applies for athletes, coaches and support staff that are around the teams daily.

Testing will be conducted on campus at the ACU Medical Clinic where they will also be in charge of protocol for student athletes that may test positive.

“We are fortunate we have the capability to do this testing onsite,” Linda Bonnin, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Communications, said.

If a student-athlete tests positive, the ACU Medical Clinic will notify them by phone and send them an email with instructions on how to quarantine. The athlete will then be required to fill out a daily symptom check form and a contact tracing form.

A care coordinator will be assigned to the athlete to monitor them during isolation, and SOAR will be in charge of notifying their professors.

Once the student-athlete goes an appropriate amount of time without symptoms they will be released from isolation and will be able to return to team activities.