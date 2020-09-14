A call for unity in a tumultuous 2020

A row of freshmen holds candles during the last song of the devotional. (Photo by Riley Fisher)

COVID-19, race relations and an impending presidential election are some of the many challenges that have created turmoil in 2020.

As we all continue to strive towards what we perceive is the best direction for this country, we have forgotten the compassion towards others with different perceptions and viewpoints than our very own. We continue to break down individuals based off their political affiliation and define them strictly on that basis.

It has to stop if we hope to move forward as a society.

We fail to recognize human beings as what they truly are and throw attacks and insults at their name on social media for supporting or abandoning a cause or organization. We tend to lose a sense of common decency when we are responding to a screen rather than a face.

As individuals pick sides to combat coronavirus, insults are thrown at the opposing perspective. When people support a cause but not the organization, they face scrutiny. For some reason, the candidate you support determines your character, regardless if your belief is that the candidate will better our country.

What we often fail to recognize is that nearly every American wants a prosperous nation. The way we journey toward that goal is where we find conflict. Instead of combating it like rational adults, we throw insults at the opposing party and post passive-aggressive comments on social media.

No specific party, organization or entity has all the answers we seek. Not even our own. So instead of us barking like wild dogs at one another, we should open ourselves to constructive and beneficial dialogue with those of opposing viewpoints.

Intolerance, ignorance and small-mindedness have plagued that concept, and we all know those conversations can be difficult. However, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t openly engage in doing so.

Every year brings its trials and tribulations, and this year has brought us more than we bargained for. Fortunately, the way we respond to opposing ideologies, perspectives and an upcoming election is our decision. Will we respond as we’re called to as Christians, or will our own self interests and biases get in the way?

The decision is yours.