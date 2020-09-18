ACUPD reports multiple counts of bike theft

ACU’s Police Department has reported a total of four bikes stolen on campus since the 2020 semester has started.

Over the period of time from June 1 to now there has been a total of four bikes stolen on campus and an additional three near the campus area. Compared to last school year the rate has gone down, and ACUPD plans to keep it that way.

ACU Police Chief Jimmy Ellison expressed many ways students and faculty members can help lower the rates as soon as possible.

“It’s a very simple task, but lock your bikes,” said Ellison. “Many people tend to be in a rush and forget to lock their bikes and they turn up missing.”

Freshman digital entertainment technology major Colleen Gostomski rides a bike on campus.

“I have a bike lock and I always lock it,” Gostomski said. “I make sure that no one else knows the code to be extra safe.”

Ellison said this issue that has been recurring on our campus.

“Many people steal bikes for transportation and others will steal bikes because they are looking for money,” Ellison said. “Bike theft is a huge problem on multiple campuses because they are a target rich environment.”

A way that you can keep up to date on theft on campus is to look at the police log daily. It lets students, faculty and family know everything that goes on around campus that involves the ACUPD.

“If you see any suspicious activity please contact the ACU Police Department on campus and report the problem,” Ellison said. “Crime is much easier to prevent than it is to solve.”