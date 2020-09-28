Chapel requirements, class structure should remain the same

For quite some time students have been talking about lowering the amount of chapel credits from 55 to a lower number, and this semester it finally happened due to a global pandemic.

In my opinion, this has been one of the best things to happen because of the extra free time that you have. Now yes, I did say the free time was amazing, but I believe it has allowed for me and many others to have more time for community with one another.

Granted having big chapel in Moody was great, but sometimes in such a big setting I wasn’t to stay engaged, and the distractions of others were prevalent. I think having time in community groups across campus has allowed for students to dive deeper in their relationship with God and enjoy time together going all in.

Now I don’t think we should get rid of Moody chapel altogether, but we should continue this model of 20 chapel credits going forward and keep encouraging small groups.

Friday’s should be for praise day. This should be a time when we can all get together at the end of the week.

Now for passing periods, I think having the extra 20 minutes of going from class to class has benefited a lot of us. There’s been times where I have had classes back-to-back-to-back, and with the 10 minute format I wasn’t able to go up to a professor and ask a question about an assignment or something that he/she was going over.

Instead I would have to pick up my things and head to the next class. Yes I could email, but sometimes I forgot to even email.

With the 20 minute format I’m able to go up and say what I need to say and still have time for my next class. Now I know this could be a stretch, but the university should consider keeping this format because of the positive impact it has on students.