Choe leads Wildcats in first fall tournament

The ACU golf team competed in its first tournament of the season Sept. 13-15, finishing tied for seventh overall. Louisiana Tech hosted The Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek country club in Choudrant, Louisiana.

The course is a technical one with many greens that provide tough to read double-breaking putts.

Junior Brian Choe led ACU with a -2 overall score on three rounds.

“It was overall a good learning experience,” Choe said. “I played well and enjoyed my time out on the golf course.”

Head coach Tom Shaw was overall pleased with the team’s performance.

“I thought our performance was okay for an opening event.,” Shaw said. “We certainly have some things to improve on, and it’s not until you play in an official tournament that you get to see some of these things up close. We made plenty of birdies, almost leading the field in that category, but made way too many bogeys. The greens were something we weren’t accustomed to, being very firm and fast, and we struggled to adapt to that.”

Charlie Jackson also made a great debut as the only freshman to compete in the tournament for the Wildcats. Coach Shaw is very optimistic about Jackson’s potential.

“Anytime you can have at least two rounds count in a three-round event, you’re doing something well,” Shaw said. “We’re very pleased with his progress, and he will be a good player for the Wildcats.”

The Wildcats play its second tournament of the year in October at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate.