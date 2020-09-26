Freshman Follies shifts online to TikTok

https://youtube.com/watch?v=n71pu8A7C3I%2520frameborder%3D0%2520allow%3Daccelerometer%3B%2520autoplay%3B%2520clipboard-write%3B%2520encrypted-media%3B%2520gyroscope%3B%2520picture-in-picture%2520allowfullscreen
https://youtube.com/watch?v=n71pu8A7C3I%2520frameborder%3D0%2520allow%3Daccelerometer%3B%2520autoplay%3B%2520clipboard-write%3B%2520encrypted-media%3B%2520gyroscope%3B%2520picture-in-picture%2520allowfullscreen
- Editor-in-Chief and Sports Director
- ESPN Analyst for ESPN football and basketball
I'm a senior journalism major from Georgetown, Texas. I serve in several roles for the ACU JMC department. For years, I've had a passion in sports and news, and I'm pursing a career in sports broadcasting, along with any opportunity that presents itself in the media department.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.