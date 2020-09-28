Gallery: Cabinet invites students to axe throwing event

The Cabinet invited students to throw axes with their friends at Abilene Axe Company on Saturday evening. Participating students had free access to assorted throwing lanes and spent time with their friends throughout the event.
Students gather at Abilene Axe Company. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Hannah Smith, senior mathematics major from Abilene, swings arm back to throw an axe. (Photo by Meghan Long)
An employee from Abilene Axe Company shows a student how to properly throw an axe. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Annalis Chaves, junior nursing major from Houston, carefully eyes the target. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A group of students checks in for the event. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A student pulls her axe out of the target. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A student throws an axe toward the target. (Photo by Meghan Long)
A student examines the target before throwing her axe. (Photo by Meghan Long)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.