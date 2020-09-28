Gallery: Cabinet invites students to axe throwing event

Optimist
The Cabinet invited students to throw axes with their friends at Abilene Axe Company on Saturday evening. Participating students had free access to assorted throwing lanes and spent time with their friends throughout the event.

 

