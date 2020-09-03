Intramural leagues return during pandemic

Intramural leagues are returning to campus despite concerns regarding the ongoing pandemic. Though these concerns are valid, the intramural staff has a plan to combat the virus.

“The main approach we have at the current moment is in the competitions we offer, focusing on individual sports and team sports not involving physical contact,” said Todd Rogers, director of intramural and club sports. “By being able to offer competitions that follow social-distancing guidelines, we are able to best ensure the safety of any competitors, along with thorough cleaning and sanitization of any equipment or surfaces used.”

Intramural dodgeball marked the first sport to make its return back to campus. Starting on August 25, the dodgeball tournament began, looking similar to what it was last year, but with some modifications.

“First, we have increased the area that teams are allowed to throw from, eliminating opportunities for opponents to come in close contact with each other,” Rogers said. “In addition, following the protocol set forth by the university, all contestants are required to wear a mask at all times while competing or on the playing surface. Also, dodgeballs being used are sanitized between every round to ensure the safety and well-being of any students participating.”

The players will not be the only ones having to maintain ACU’s COVID-19 guidelines. All staff members will follow the new COVID-19 guidelines to help create safe environment for all students who compete.

“We all wear mask when we are working,” said Rachel Smith, a nursing major from San Antonio, Texas. “along with sanitizing the sports equipment that we used or needed, and try to maintain six-feet away from each other. Also, we are not allowing spectators so that there is not crowds of people watching the games, yelling or being in close proximity. Mainly, just maintaining distance when we can and keeping our masks on.”

Though the rest of semester remains up in the air, the staff behind the intramural leagues are hopeful that there will be more leagues that take place this fall. Most importantly, that these sports and leagues will happen safely.

“Currently, there is a full slate of intramural sports planned for the fall,” Rogers said. “We will continue to refine and finalize the plans for what they will look like this fall semester. While we are not able to offer traditional intramural sports, I am hopeful that students will enjoy what we have planned throughout the remainder of the semester.”

For more information and to sign up for future intramural sports and leagues happening this fall, visit IMLeagues.com.