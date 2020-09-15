Joss secures first win of season with overtime goal

The women's soccer team cheers on starting midfielder Sophie Standifer as she enters the game. (Photo by Megan Holley)

Junior defender Ellen Joss helped secure the Wildcats first victory of the season with an overtime goal against Texas State Sunday. ACU’s record is now 1-1-1 for the fall season.

“We felt pressured to get a win but we were still confident.” said senior forward Christina Arteaga. “We understood that we wanted to get our first win of the season.”

Arteaga scored the first goal for ACU after Texas State’s sophomore forward Kiara Gonzales scored the first goal of the game.

Sophomore forward Jordan Michie scored the second goal for ACU with Texas State responding with a late goal to tie the game.

Joss scored the final goal to put ACU up 3-2 in the final minute of overtime against Texas State. ACU had a total of 23 shots of which 11 resulted in a shot on goal while Texas State had 18 shots with nine resulting in a shot on goal.

Arteaga led ACU in shots with eight shots and five shots on goal.

“The biggest takeaway from this game was that as a team we can come back from a loss and a tie and still win in overtime” said Arteaga.

ACU begins their homestretch of the season with four home games starting with hosting Angelo State University on Sep. 25 at 7 p.m.

“We’ve had success when playing at home in the past” said head coach Casey Wilson. “We’re playing four schools that we used to play back in The Lone Star Conference. These four teams we will play are just as good as teams we would play in our Southland Conference”