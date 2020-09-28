Kinesiology Club helps organize third annual Wildcat Ironman

The Wildcat Ironman will take place from Oct. 1 – 18 for its third-consecutive year.

Ironman is a three-part race all recorded by students and faculty who wish to take part. The race consists of swimming, cycling and running. Both, students and faculty, log as many hours as they can achieve for each event.

Participants can compete alone or with a group of up to three. Each team can split up the different events. While it isn’t a competitive event, participants can be competitive if they choose to.

Deonna Shake, kinesiology professor and the sponsor of Kinesiology Club, said this event is to show how students can work out and still be able to have fun and build community . Shake also said the event is self reported and can be a great way to work out with friends

“What makes this a great event is that you can do it alone or grab two buddies and compete as a team of three,” Shake said. “The main goal is to get people excited to move and be active, we will recognize the fastest male, female and team.”

Participants have the option to get their miles in for each event indoors or outdoors. Melody Brown, president of Kinesiology Club and senior kinesiology major, said Wildcat Ironman is a great way to push yourself as a team or alone .

“Ironman is great way to be motivated to work out especially with your friends,” Brown said. “It’s a cool way to be a part of something on campus.”

While anyone can do Ironman, it can also be a very intensive workout for anyone. There is a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycling path and 26.2 mile walking or running to complete.

“It is a very cardio-intensive race,” said Jessica Elizondo, vice president and junior kinesiology major . “Ironman is a good opportunity to do something challenging and a good way to start a fitness track.”