Let’s help freshmen connect this year

As we enter a school year like no other, we recognize that the transition into college that every freshman faces is even more difficult than usual.

Being a freshman is hard. Coming into a completely new city, moving away from your family for the first time, learning to be on your own and surviving the residence halls are all battles of their own.

However, this year provides an additional challenge to freshmen’s ability to acclimate to the college experience.

Because events are limited and most are virtual this year, it is more imperative than ever that freshmen be intentional about interacting with the ACU community. Participate in hall events; join a Freshman Follies act and find a church home.

As important as it is for you to be involved in the ACU community and feel at home, remember not to sacrifice your health to do so. As you gather with others and make friends, be sure to maintain social distancing and wear a mask within 6 feet of others.

Upperclassmen, find ways to reach out to freshmen in your department, classes and extracurricular activities. Making them aware of the ways they can get involved on campus strengthens our community and prepares them for success for their next four years.

If we work together to get through this time, we can build a stronger community that will last for years to come.