Make the most of rushing season and its guidelines

Rushing season is one of the most active times during the ACU school year, but this season will be unlike any other.

The season started Friday and Saturday with an all-club rush. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the rush was outdoors, socially distanced as much as possible and masks were required. Food was also not served to avoid spread.

These small changes affect the dynamic of rushing. Rushing is inherently a social activity, and it’s hard to be socially distanced and social at the same time.

Putting yourself out in the open and pledging a sorority or fraternity is already challenging enough, but this year it is going to be more difficult to be personable with social distancing and mask restrictions.

As tough as it is for pledges, it is also tough for members. Getting to help pledges have the experience that you had is part of the fun of pledging season. Greek life is all about community and togetherness, and creating that environment is not easy.

As you go into the pledging season, remember that both sororities and fraternities are working hard to give you the best experience possible under these circumstances.

Once pledging begins, it is more important than ever to be smart about what you do and what you’re asked to do. Whether or not Greek life follows social distancing guidelines could be the difference between being online or in-person.

Most importantly, try and have fun. The extended rushing and pledging seasons provide pledges with increased opportunities to create lasting bonds with members of all clubs.

Continue to follow health guidelines and restrictions throughout the rushing and pledging seasons. This will continue to ensure that we all stay in person for the remainder of the semester. Enjoy this time of community, but enjoy it safely.