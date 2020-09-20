Reach out to victims of natural disasters

As we enter a time of pandemics, online classes and an uneasy political climate, it it important that we recognize the environmental changes our country is facing.

As Hurricane Sally hits the east coast leaving millions of dollars in damage, thousands of homes and businesses without power and several lives lost, we have the opportunity to step back and think about our impact on the world.

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc on land and air quality across most of California, causing billions of dollars in damage yearly, we also have the opportunity to think about what we can do to help our brothers and sisters on other sides of the country dealing with these natural disasters.

There are several ways we can help, even from Abilene.

You can donate to The Red Cross, the California Fire Foundation’s Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency (SAVE) program, which provides $25o to eligible victims, and Direct Relief, which provides respirators and other medical supplies to community clinics.

These programs and non-profits are setting aside funds to provide disaster relief to victims of the wildfires raging on the west coast. Notable nonprofits accepting donations for disaster relief for Hurricane Sally victims are Feeding the Gulf Coast, Greater New Orleans Foundation and The Red Cross.

It’s also important to practice what we preach as Christians and pray for those across the country that are losing their homes, businesses and even lives to climate change and natural disasters.

Romans 2:12 says, “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer,” and we should do just that.

In a time where we continue to shine light on issues in our country, we need to raise awareness. Educate yourself on causes and long-term effects of natural disasters on the country and what you can do to reduce them. Share what you learn with your friends and family to promote awareness and increase donations and volunteers.

“And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.” -Galatians 6:9