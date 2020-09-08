Soccer ends in 1-1 draw with SFA

Senior forward Samantha Vestal dribbles down the field as the Mustang defender attempts to stop her. (Photo by Megan Holley)

Following a loss against Louisiana, the women’s soccer team traveled to Nacogdoches to play against SFA. After a match resulting in two overtimes, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

“After watching our game film from our match against Louisiana and coming into today’s game, the team was pretty confident and came in with a good game plan.” head coach Casey Wilson said.

SFA’s senior midfielder Katelyn Termini scored at 22 minutes off a penalty kick. ACU followed up at the 38 minute mark with a score from SFAs own team on a ball headed by freshman forward Megan McAleer.

Senior goalkeeper Erin Smith recorded six saves after the penalty kick resulted in a score for SFA.

“SFA unfortunately got a penalty kick in the first half; we also had plenty of opportunities to score today,” Wilson said. It was just one of those things where the ball didn’t bounce in the right direction at times.”

By the end of the second overtime, ACU had taken 23 shots resulting in seven shots on goal against SFA. The Ladyjacks had taken 21 shots with seven shots on goal against ACU.

“The biggest takeaways from this weekend were how we want to work the ball up the field, we got a lot of opportunities this weekend to work on this.” Smith said.

Finishing this game against SFA officially takes the women’s soccer team to the halfway point of its season. This puts the team at 0-1-1 this season after playing Louisiana and SFA. They play at Texas State in San Marcos Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.