The “A” in Chick-Fil-A stands for average

If I’m being honest here, Chick-Fil-A isn’t even worth all the hype that people give it. It’s really just overrated.



Now, this was painful to type, but it’s so true. Yes I will go there to get a quick meal, but it’s only because I know what I’m getting. When I say that, I mean Chick-Fil-A is just consistently good.

The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is way better than the Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich, but that’s just my opinion.

The one thing that I say is hurting Popeyes is the fact that I know it’s not consistent. If I go there I just don’t know what type of meal I’m getting, but if I go to Chick-Fil-A I know it’ll be average.

With Chick-Fil-A I know that it’s going to be a decent meal, and I’ll be satisfied with it. It’s not going to blow me away or anything, but it’ll get the job done.

Chick-Fil-A is overpriced and has okay chicken. Now I don’t want to take anything away from Chick-Fil-A, but I do want people to stop giving it the hype it doesn’t deserve.

If I was to do a tier list from tier s and s meaning supreme to the bottom, which is the f tier, I would put it on tier b. Chick-Fil-A is just very average.