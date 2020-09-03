Wilson, soccer eager for fall schedule

The women's soccer team cheers on starting midfielder Sophie Standifer as she enters the game. (Photo by Megan Holley)

When the Southland conference decided to postpone fall conference games to the spring, each school, like many others in the country, were given the opportunity to come up with a fall schedule with discretion from the university. Though what started out rocky for women’s soccer eventually worked out.

“It was just a matter of weeding out the programs who were not going to play along with the ones who were going conference only,” Head coach Casey Wilson said. “It took some time and patience, and we are thankful that our administration was wanting us to get back to us playing versus just shutting down.”

Originally ACU was supposed to take on powerhouses like Washington State, Texas Tech, Texas and Mississippi State but will now take on UL-Lafayette, SFA, Texas State and UTEP all on the road.

Players have been battling with this new normal since March and have adjusted well to the circumstances

“They have been dealing with this since March, so it was basically normal for them to come back staying with the regulations that have been set,” Wilson said. “They have shown to be responsible as they want to play and that should be enough motivation right there.”

ACU soccer is looking to schedule more games in hopes to add onto the fall season.

“We are hoping to add four Lone Star conference games through September into October,” Wilson said. “As soon as they are cleared to play, we will add them to the schedule.”

Southland conference play will look different this school year as the season will kick off early next year.

“It appears we would be playing SLC games from mid March through the first of May at the latest with potentially a non-conference game,” Wilson said. “We will just have to take the new information as it comes as we prepare further.”

ACU soccer takes on UL-Lafayette Friday on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. in a non-conference matchup.