Wright snags ACU’s second-consecutive victory

Christina Arteaga, senior forward from Pflugerville, stays ahead of her opponent as she crosses the field. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

The ACU women’s soccer team secured its second win of the season Friday against Angelo State. Sophomore forward Caylen Wright scored the Wildcats only goal for a final score of 1-0.

“I thought we played really well and connected during the first half,” said head coach Casey Wilson. “We became less connected during the second half, but we stayed strong and kept the fight”

ACU started off the game confident with a strong defensive team holding captive of their goal.

In the 23rd minute, Wright, with the assistance from junior midfielder Ashley Stamps, scored the Wildcats first goal to take the lead.

“Our team, we swung it out wide and [Stamps] crossed it,” said Wright. “It was just a matter of who was more physical to put it in the back of the net.”

ACU took control of the game with 15 shots and eight shots on the goal, while ASU only had three shots on the goal.

“We had a lot of great opportunities to put balls away, but we just need to take some higher percentage shots,” Wilson said. “Overall it was really the difference in the end.”

Although ACU came out on top, they hope to use this as an example to grow from and prepare for the next matchup.

“I think we are definitely going to watch film and learn from our mistakes and just grow in what we have gotten better at,” said Wright. “We will keep fixing what we need to improve but we have two weeks to get ready for the next game.”

ACU will take on Louisiana Tech Oct. 10 at Elmer Gray Stadium for their fifth game of the season.