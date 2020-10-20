Dillard 370 delivers several future Sing Song Hostesses

Nothing about room 370 in Dillard Hall would distinguish it from any of the other 118 residences in the sophomore dorm. However, its collection of Sing Song hostesses surpasses what many would consider normal.

In fact, three future hostesses resided in that very room in the same academic year.

In 2018, Marlow Davis, Alex Kitten and Abby Ware were roommates at Dillard, and all have been chosen to fulfill the role in Sing Song.

Ware, a senior communications and science disorders major from Hurst, was selected as a 2019 Sing Song hostess, kickstarting a pattern from Dillard 370.

Kitten, a senior middle school science education major from Lubbock, would later be selected the following year as a hostess.

“Watching Abby become a Sing Song hostess was so sweet because we got to see her do something that she loves so much,” Kitten said. “Getting to see her go through that and her confidence grow was so, so special.”

Davis, a senior advertisement and public relations major from Denver City, witnessed her close friends be selected. In 2019, she auditioned but ultimately wasn’t chosen. It only motivated her to continue striving for that goal.

“Watching Abby be a hostess and how much fun she had, it was so fun for Alex and I to watch that happen,” Davis said. “And last year when Alex got to be a hostess, it was that feeling all over again. They really reaffirmed my decision to audition.”

Davis decided to audition once more in September. This time, her perseverance paid off.

“When Marlow got it, we were literally screaming in our house,” Kitten said. “It was so exciting, and I can’t wait to see it happen for her too like it did for us.”

While many students don’t know what Sing Song is stepping onto campus as a freshman, Davis already had her heart set on being a hostess before enrolling at the university.

“My family went to ACU, so I knew when I was little that I wanted to be a hostess,” Davis said. “I love performing; I love singing. So, here we are.”

Davis has several close friends that were selected as hosts and hostesses. She said it will make her experience that more exciting.

“I actually know the majority of them from A Cappella groups,” Davis said. “It’s so exciting not only to do it with my friends but also people who I just met this year.”

As Davis and the other students selected prepare for a pre-recorded Sing Song due to COVID-19, her former roommates believe this is an opportunity for her to showcase her talents.

“Let it be an affirmation of the gifts the Lord has given you,” Ware said. “We knew she was talented whether or not she got selected. But the fact that she was chosen will let this experience affirm her talents the Lord has gifted her.”