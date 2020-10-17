First vice president of research seeks to improve student involvement

Dr. Russell Kruzelock poses for a portrait in his office on Sept. 27. (Photo by Ryland Mallett)

Dr. Russell Kruzelock, ACU’s first vice president for research, said he and his colleagues are ready to continue the department’s mission.

Kruzelock joins ACU after a long career in building research facilities in West Virginia and working as CEO of NeutraEnergy, which is a social enterprise that seeks to improve humanity through dedicated research and implementation of environmental science.

Kruzelock is ACU’s first vice president of research and will be a major part of helping to develop the department.

“Dr. Kruzelock brings a wealth of experience and expertise in research development,” said Dr. Megan Roth, executive director of research. “So far, he’s doing a phenomenal job. He arrived ready to hit the door running.”

ACU is currently 44th in the U.S. when it comes to undergraduate research, with only 30% of students engaged in an undergraduate project. Kruzelock says the department’s goal is to increase this number to 50%.

Kruzelock says the research department’s work includes helping faculty find funding and qualify for grants and help students connect with internships and research projects relevant to their majors. He hopes to expand the program and work towards more research projects that will improve the community’s lives.

“We think research is a wonderful tool for any major,” Kruzelock said. “Our goal is to serve the faculty and students in any way we can.”

“He has big goals and ideas and a servant’s heart,” Roth said. “We are thankful to have him with us.”

When it comes to the department’s availability, Kruzelock said they are always welcoming and hope to be a large part of a students’ success.

“We have an open-door policy,” Kruzelock said. “We’re eager to help [students] carry out any research activities they want to pursue.”