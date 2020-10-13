Homecoming game canceled following positive COVID-19 results

Senior wide receiver Josh Fink catches the ball while the defender attempts to stop him. (Photo by Megan Holley)

ACU football’s originally scheduled matchup against West Texas A&M Oct. 17 was canceled following several players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Wildcats (0-2) have yet to play a home game in the 2020 season. It is currently unknown how many positive results the team has, but an original outbreak of cases on the team were from one position.

“We regret for our fans that we have to reschedule the game, but this was not unexpected,” Dr. Schubert, president of the university, said. “We knew we might have a few challenges when we decided to play this fall. With some of our student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19, we know it’s in everyone’s best interest. This shows our testing protocols are working as they should.”

If the game cannot be rescheduled, ACU will look for another opponent to fill a later date.

The announcement comes after a large spike in cases in October. Over 100 cases of COVID-19 are active within the ACU community. There were only 22 cases Oct. 2. Wildcat Stadium is also holding 50% capacity for home games this season. It was anticipated that nearly 6,000 fans would be in attendance.

West Texas A&M (1-2) is a member of the Lone Star conference where ACU formerly played before transitioning to Div. I. The Buffalo’s played Stephen F. Austin (1-3) from the Southland conference in its most recent game, falling 34-6 in that matchup Oct. 3.

The Wildcats are slated to return against Stephen F. Austin at Globe Life Park in Arlington for neutral matchup Oct. 24