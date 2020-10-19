Homecoming queen decision delayed until November

Senior kinesiology major Bailey Baker finds out that she is the homecoming queen. (Photo by Adelin Blackmon)

Announcement of the Homecoming Queen is postponed due to the cancellation of the homecoming football game, among other activities.

The cancellation was announced Oct. 9 after ACU-related COVID-19 positives rose to 90 the previous day.

April Young, alumni and university relations officer, said that with the cancellation of the game the announcement will be made at a future game before the end of the semester.

“Our hope, depending on a lot of different factors,” Young said, “is to make the announcement at one of the November football games either on the 7th against Angelo State or the 14th against Arizona Christian.”

Because of this, Young said that the scheduling of Homecoming Queens Tea is dependent on which game is decided to make the announcement.

“Our original plan was to have a Homecoming Queens Tea the original Saturday of homecoming,” Young said. “The goal is to still have it the morning of the football game we do decide to make the announcement at but some of that may change depending on what the school is allowing us to do.”

This year’s Homecoming nominees are:

Julia Bruce, accounting major from San Antonio

Marlow Davis, advertising and public relations major from Denver City

Alyse Dowell, biochemistry major from Fort Worth

Grace Duininck, kinesiology major from Trophy Club

Meredith Efird, nursing major from Keller

Shea Fender, marketing major from Midland

Emily Goulet, accounting major from Austin

Jenny Gower, youth and family ministry major from Katy

Kamron Taylor, criminal justice major from Lubbock

Autumn Vaught, english and spanish education major from Burke, VA

Abigail Ware, communication sciences and disorders major from Hurst

Abigail Zeller, accounting/finance major from Abilene

Reactions to the postponement varied between some of the nominees, but they usually seemed hopeful regarding the situation.

Duininck said that she was happy about the postponement because it reassured her that it was not cancelled entirely.

“When I found out about the postponement I was really happy because I thought that everything was going to be canceled,” Duininck said. “By postponing the announcement, I think it showed how much ACU cares about traditions.”

However, Davis said that she was disappointed to hear about the postponement but knew it was the right decision.

“I am sad we were not able to partake in the festivities this weekend, but I am excited to hopefully get to celebrate in the future,” Davis said. “This year is obviously different, and like many things we are just having to learn to adapt. I know making that call was a tough one, but I am grateful I go to a school that puts students’ safety first and foremost.”

Although the announcement will be made later this semester, Young said this does not affect who will be selected considering voting has ended and a queen has been selected.

“Voting ended on October 9, so it’s done at this point,” Young said. “None of the postponement affects who is the queen at this point.”