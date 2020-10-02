Nutrition majors receive hands-on experience in the Bean

The Quantity and Production class received hands-on experience while serving food in the Bean Wednesday .

Students were able to make menus, follow recipes and directions. Students were also able to help accommodate food allergies for students. They were able to see the behind the scenes of a dining operation and learn how to plan and prep a large meal.

“Being able to work with different types of people and meeting peoples’ needs is the best,” said Jovita Daughtery, a senior nutrition major from East Orange, NJ . “The class comes together to follow a recipe and follow calculations for different types of food .”

The Quantity and Production class is a required course for nutrition majors. Most students’ goals in the nutrition program is to become a dietitian. Martha Smallwood, assistant professor of kinesiology and nutrition said students learn hands-on experience from seeing it from start to finish in the Bean.

“Students get to see menu planning, budget and preparation,” Smallwood said. “While experiencing this, they also experience seeing preparing food and keeping the food up to temperature in action.”

Lindsay Arthur, registered dietitian with ACU Dining said this a great experience for nutrition majors to know what the job is like. Students watch supervisors as they prepare the food for the next day and watch how they change how they serve food for each situation.

“They shadow different stations throughout the bean fully dressed,” said Arthur. “While doing so they learn how to work around peoples allergies with food which is the main goal.”

Students get to meet others and help their needs while doing their job of serving food. They also get to see what they are learning in the real work environment.