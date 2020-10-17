Staying healthy and happy: Self-care in a crazy semester

As week eight of classes started Monday, the stress of the semester has started to completely set in. Tests are harder, homework is longer, Zoom classes are still frustrating and sleep is slowly becoming less and less consistent.

College is hard, there’s no doubt about that. The late night, cram packed study sessions in the library aren’t happening right now, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t still drinking too much coffee just to finish that assignment or study for that test.

Self-care is an often overlooked aspect of the college students schedule but is more important now than it probably ever has been.

Both physical and mental health are important aspects to keeping ourselves safe and healthy not only from COVID-19 but also just from life in general. Alongside keeping grades up and attending classes, keeping up with your physical health should be a part of the daily routine.

Having a consistent sleep schedule is one of the most beneficial things students can do; the importance of recharging your brain and your body goes a long way with helping you keep your physical health up to par. In addition making sure you’re eating more than an iced coffee for a meal is important too. Taking care of your body and staying healthy is also important in keeping up your immune system.

Secondly, mental health is a crucial part of keeping yourself going. It’s okay to take a mental health day every once in a while to recharge. College can be incredibly overwhelming on its own without adding on to it the state of the world right now causing even more stress than normal. Being able to identify when you need a break and when you need to be productive to maintain a sense of balance is key to making it through the semester.

Long story short, times are tough and college is hard so don’t be afraid to reach out if you need it. Take time for yourself, make self care a priority and we’ll all get through the next few weeks, one iced coffee at a time.