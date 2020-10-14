Study abroad trip to Nicaragua scheduled for summer 2021

Students take a group picture before leaving to study abroad. (Photo by David Mitchell)

For the first time, agriculture and environmental sciences students will engage in a career study and serve in Nicaragua on a study abroad mission trip.

The Halbert Center for Missions and Global Service is partnering with the agricultural and environmental sciences department.

According to Wildcat Academics on Mission, this program is designed to combine academics alongside missions for upperclassmen who have a passion for learning and receiving hands-on experience in their career study.

Students will travel on a three week trip in May 2021 to Mision para Cristo in Jinotega, Nicaragua. There will be an environmental service project for students to construct and install latrines.

This program requires students to take AENV 340, an international application in agriculture and environmental science course offered in summer 2021 and BMIS 391.02, a service in global contexts course, in spring 2021. Students also have the option to take AENV 340 during the trip.

Only eight spots are available. Travel, meal plan and housing will be fully funded by Wildcat Academics on Mission. However, there is a $250 class fee.

Dr. Jim Carpenter, department chair of agricultural and environmental sciences and associate professor, alongside Dr. Kendra Jernigan, assistant professor, will be leading the trip.

This is the first year the department is planning a study abroad/mission program and will only be offered one session this summer. “We’re very excited for this trip,” said Carpenter.

This international trip will also help students immerse themselves into a new culture.

“The environmental science goal is to be able to develop Eco-friendly toilets in a region where they often don’t even have toilets,” said Carpenter.

Current juniors and seniors are highly encouraged to apply.

The deadline for the application is Oct. 15.