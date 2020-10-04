Tailgating scheduled for upcoming home games

Events for Wildcat football have been scheduled despite the setbacks due to the continuing pandemic.

There will be three home football games which will be kicked off with a tailgate each game, starting with the Homecoming game on October 17.

“We are really wanting to include all student organizations, and all departments are encouraged to come,” said April Young, officer of alumni and university relations, “We will have themes for the tailgates each game to hopefully get as many students involved as we can.”

There will be activities, giveaways, prizes and games, such as 9-square and spike ball for the students to compete in and win prizes.

The tailgates will be primarily for ACU students and faculty in order to more efficiently abide by COVID-19 regulations; However, the Abilene community as a whole is encouraged to attend the game.

“One of our main goals is to provide a sense of community,” said Young.

In addition to the three home games, there will also be four away games this season.

“We will be hosting watch parties for the away games to give the students a fun event to attend while also supporting Wildcat football,” said Darci Armstrong, assistant director of enrollment marketing, “We want all students to attend.”

The watch parties will be held at Wildcat Stadium on the field and there will be games, activities, prizes and giveaways.